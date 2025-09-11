MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Purchases 2,034 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

BDX opened at $188.57 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.300-14.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $165,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,398.90. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,077.23. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

