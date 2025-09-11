Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 699.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,516 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $153,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. This trade represents a 11.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,582.40. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,445 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,757. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of WBS stock opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.59 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.