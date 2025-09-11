MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Eversource Energy $ES

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3,529.4% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Loretta D. Keane acquired 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $68.73.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.