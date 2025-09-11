Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $201.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12-month low of $145.12 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.