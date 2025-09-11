Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 595 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,251 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,470,258 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $629,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,375 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,889,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 305.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,858,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $603,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,070,311 shares of company stock worth $62,095,433 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 price objective on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $57.33 on Thursday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

