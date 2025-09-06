Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 469 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $55.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.