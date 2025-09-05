Paylocity Holding Corporation $PCTY Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Paylocity by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

In other news, SVP Andrew Cappotelli sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.74, for a total value of $303,462.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,573.22. The trade was a 12.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $175.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.51. Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 14.24%.The company had revenue of $400.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Paylocity has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corporation will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCTY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Paylocity from $225.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.71.

Paylocity Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

