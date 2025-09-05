Helmerich & Payne, Inc. $HP Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,699,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,254 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 138,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 542.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 441,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $20.82 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $119,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,908 shares in the company, valued at $390,619.64. This represents a 23.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

