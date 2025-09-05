Contrasting Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) and PETROTEQ ENERGY (OTCMKTS:PQEFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and PETROTEQ ENERGY”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions $1.06 billion 1.31 $59.94 million $0.14 79.61 PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Atlas Energy Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions and PETROTEQ ENERGY, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 7 4 0 2.36 PETROTEQ ENERGY 0 0 0 0 0.00

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than PETROTEQ ENERGY.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Energy Solutions has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PETROTEQ ENERGY has a beta of 337.97, indicating that its stock price is 33,697% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and PETROTEQ ENERGY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions 1.20% 3.11% 1.71% PETROTEQ ENERGY N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.6% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Atlas Energy Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of PETROTEQ ENERGY shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats PETROTEQ ENERGY on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About PETROTEQ ENERGY

Petroteq Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and processing operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 1,671,91 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah, including 320 acres held under the TMC Mineral Lease and an additional 1,351.91 acres held under three Temple Mountain State of Utah's School and Institutional Trust Land Administration Leases. The company also operates rights under five leases covering lands consisting of approximately 5,960 acres situated in Uintah, Wayne, and Garfield Counties, Utah. In addition, it is developing a blockchain-powered supply chain management platform for the oil and gas industry. The company was formerly known as MCW Energy Group Limited and changed its name to Petroteq Energy Inc. in May 2017. Petroteq Energy Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

