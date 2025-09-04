MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 422,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 29,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.98 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

