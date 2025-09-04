5,705 Shares in Tidewater Inc. $TDW Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after acquiring an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after acquiring an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 867,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,473,000 after acquiring an additional 101,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Stock Down 4.1%

TDW stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.28 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total value of $575,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on TDW shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

