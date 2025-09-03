Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 337,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.11 per share, with a total value of $22,990,598.61. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,045,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,571,970.24. This represents a 9.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.22 and a 12-month high of $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.24. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $101.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

