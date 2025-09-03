Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $230.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRL

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.