Comparing Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) and Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Xencor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Enliven Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xencor and Enliven Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 1 0 7 0 2.75 Enliven Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Xencor currently has a consensus target price of $23.71, suggesting a potential upside of 191.69%. Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 103.26%. Given Xencor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xencor is more favorable than Enliven Therapeutics.

This table compares Xencor and Enliven Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $110.49 million 5.25 -$232.62 million ($2.40) -3.39 Enliven Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.02 million ($2.00) -10.14

Enliven Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xencor. Enliven Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xencor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Xencor and Enliven Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -121.52% -25.75% -18.19% Enliven Therapeutics N/A -29.15% -27.88%

Volatility & Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enliven Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enliven Therapeutics beats Xencor on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ia clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. In addition, the company develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to trat hepatitis B virus. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations. The company is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

