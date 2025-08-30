A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,289 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATEN. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,894,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 390.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,130,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,466,000 after purchasing an additional 899,919 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,045,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,082,000 after purchasing an additional 678,207 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 584,116 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

ATEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $115,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,109.97. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

