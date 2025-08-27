Estate Counselors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,986,299. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $228.71 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. HSBC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

