Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases Shares of 142,877 CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 142,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,540,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CommVault Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,510,336.63. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 11,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,985,212.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,057.56. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,111 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CommVault Systems Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of CVLT opened at $177.45 on Tuesday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.35.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $220.00 target price on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

