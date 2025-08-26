Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.51% of Darling Ingredients worth $25,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $1,082,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 781,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,162,032.04. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $35.9760 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 1.85%.Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

