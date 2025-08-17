PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PJT. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 33.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PJT. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.67.

PJT Partners Trading Down 2.2%

PJT opened at $179.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 17.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,792 shares of company stock worth $3,686,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.