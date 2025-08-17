Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 11,313 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $49,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 372,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,739,000 after acquiring an additional 214,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $285.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.43 and a 1-year high of $387.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.