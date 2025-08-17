Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,711 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,462,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of ADMA Biologics worth $48,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 715,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 88,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $2,293,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADMA. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In other ADMA Biologics news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,314.14. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. The trade was a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.77 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

