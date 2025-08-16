Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for TDY Q3 Earnings

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $21.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.34 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TDY. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $626.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.57.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $538.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $412.80 and a twelve month high of $570.56. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,265.31. This trade represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,029,861.32. This trade represents a 9.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

