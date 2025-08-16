Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Upgraded at Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

OUST stock opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. Ouster has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ouster by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,825,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 190,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,876,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,155,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60,886 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Ouster by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 687,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ouster by 1,521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,863,000 after acquiring an additional 536,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

