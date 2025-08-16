National Bank Financial Predicts Weaker Earnings for Zedcor

Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zedcor in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zedcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Zedcor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Zedcor from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.50.

CVE:ZDC opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.45. Zedcor has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.20 and a beta of 2.48.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services.

