Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Lumentum worth $463,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 2,235.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Lumentum by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Lumentum by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

LITE opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.37. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 503.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 265 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $26,478.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,918.16. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 230,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,260,909. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

