Q3 EPS Estimate for TriSalus Life Sciences Cut by Analyst

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for TriSalus Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for TriSalus Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 17.3%

TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $6.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

TriSalus Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:TLSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 million.

In other TriSalus Life Sciences news, insider Richard Marshak sold 6,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $34,172.46. Following the transaction, the insider owned 69,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,943.18. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,125 shares of company stock worth $83,528. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 120,471.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 178,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences Company Profile

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

