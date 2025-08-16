Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 8,994 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,994 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 15.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.6% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 62,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 584,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,643.33. The trade was a 20.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 7,103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $52,775,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,907,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,911,863.12. The trade was a 26.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,553,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,115,790. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.20. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $124.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GNL. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded Global Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

