FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,185 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.33.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $13,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,998,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,240,418,050.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $3,561,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,863.60. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,837,440 shares of company stock valued at $889,404,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

