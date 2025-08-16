Swiss National Bank Sells 13,800 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Caesars Entertainment worth $10,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,548,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,721,000 after purchasing an additional 183,963 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,811,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,876 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,658,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,506 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,051.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,495,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.93. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

