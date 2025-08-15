Swiss National Bank Sells 4,600 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,671,000 after buying an additional 526,819 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 405,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth about $14,736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,332,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,670,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,235,000 after purchasing an additional 197,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $68.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

