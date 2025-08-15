Citigroup Inc. Purchases 23,915 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Down 2.8%

TRU stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day moving average is $87.69.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $90,289.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRU

TransUnion Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.