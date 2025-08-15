National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,402,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,380,000 after purchasing an additional 193,571 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,715,000 after purchasing an additional 30,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 786,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after purchasing an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 157.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,517,000 after purchasing an additional 452,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 432,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.05 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.88.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $465.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

