Swiss National Bank Decreases Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Casella Waste Systems worth $13,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,326,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,535,000 after purchasing an additional 137,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $98.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 547.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CWST shares. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.