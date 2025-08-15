Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 210,826 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 148.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,826 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JHG. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 82.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. The trade was a 54.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE JHG opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.