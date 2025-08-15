Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $556,266,000 after purchasing an additional 559,201 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,720,000 after buying an additional 635,987 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Portland General Electric by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,306,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,598,000 after buying an additional 463,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,643,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,701,000 after buying an additional 59,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,488,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,921,000 after acquiring an additional 177,920 shares during the period.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Lewis sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $77,673.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,710.90. This represents a 12.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE POR opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. Portland General Electric Company has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.97 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Portland General Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

