Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,205 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Dynatrace
In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT
Dynatrace Price Performance
DT opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
Further Reading
