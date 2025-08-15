Citigroup Inc. Acquires 25,205 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Dynatrace worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DT. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynatrace

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.