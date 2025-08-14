Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $700,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 211.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Twilio by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $716,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 9,692.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 53.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $101.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 847.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.58 and its 200 day moving average is $113.83. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $151.95.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Twilio’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $971,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,682.15. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $6,536,478. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWLO

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.