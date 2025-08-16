Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect Akari Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.01 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKTX shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

