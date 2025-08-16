Head-To-Head Comparison: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) & VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS – Get Free Report) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and VeriSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 VeriSign 0 0 2 1 3.33

VeriSign has a consensus target price of $277.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.82%. Given VeriSign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VeriSign is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VeriSign $1.56 billion 16.19 $785.70 million $8.38 32.21

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and VeriSign”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of VeriSign shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of VeriSign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A VeriSign 50.05% -40.87% 55.90%

Volatility & Risk

Net Medical Xpress Solutions has a beta of -1.47, indicating that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VeriSign has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VeriSign beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. It provides services in the areas, such as teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. The company offers a Telemed telemedicine platform, a system used to build a customized telemedicine management system for clients; digital paper, development engine, single pane of glass software, FDA cleared image viewers, and integration connectivity with approximately 43 hospitals based EMR systems; and telemedicine video conferencing equipment and USB clinical tools. It also provides physicians; administrative services, such as credentialing, program management, and call center management; and integration services, including electronic prescription software, prior authorization software, laboratory and malpractice insurance, large scale provider scheduling, medical translation, and rounding services. In addition, the company offers staffing and recruiting services, and diagnostic and clinical services, as well as amazon cloud services. The company was formerly known as New Mexico Software, Inc. and changed its name to Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce. It operates directory for .name and .cc; and back-end systems for .edu, domain names. VeriSign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

