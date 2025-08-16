Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

CODYY opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.3395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a yield of 151.0%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

