Brand House Collective (TBHC) and Its Competitors Critical Review

Brand House Collective (NASDAQ:TBHC – Get Free Report) is one of 14 public companies in the “RETAIL – HOME FRN” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brand House Collective to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.4% of Brand House Collective shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Brand House Collective shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brand House Collective and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand House Collective -6.06% N/A -8.47% Brand House Collective Competitors 6.21% 32.82% 8.33%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brand House Collective $441.36 million -$23.13 million -0.86 Brand House Collective Competitors $26.60 billion $2.36 billion 19.16

This table compares Brand House Collective and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brand House Collective’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brand House Collective. Brand House Collective is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brand House Collective and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand House Collective 0 0 1 1 3.50 Brand House Collective Competitors 173 1325 2041 38 2.54

Brand House Collective presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 202.01%. As a group, “RETAIL – HOME FRN” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Brand House Collective’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brand House Collective is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Brand House Collective has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand House Collective’s rivals have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brand House Collective rivals beat Brand House Collective on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Brand House Collective Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland’s, Kirkland’s Home, Kirkland’s Home Outlet, Kirkland’s Outlet, and Kirkland Collection names. It also operates an e-commerce website, kirklands.com. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

