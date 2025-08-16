Surge Battery Metals (NILIF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect Surge Battery Metals to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Surge Battery Metals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

Surge Battery Metals Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NILIF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.50.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.