American Resources (AREC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Resources Stock Down 16.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

About American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Resources by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Resources by 86,418.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 122,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Resources during the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

