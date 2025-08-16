American Resources (AREC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect American Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect American Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Resources Stock Down 16.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The company has a market cap of $116.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89.
About American Resources
American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
