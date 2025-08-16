Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Freenet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Freenet to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th.

Freenet Stock Performance

FRTAF stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.12. Freenet has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $738.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.70 million.

Freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

