CIMG (IMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.
CIMG Stock Down 0.6%
CIMG stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. CIMG has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIMG
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CIMG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CIMG
CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.
