CIMG (IMG) to Release Earnings on Monday

CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share and revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter.

CIMG Stock Down 0.6%

CIMG stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. CIMG has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $3.50.

Get CIMG alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CIMG

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CIMG stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ:IMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CIMG as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIMG

CIMG Inc is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc, formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIMG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.