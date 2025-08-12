Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,476,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Thomson Reuters worth $945,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 772.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 42.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $174.77 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $151.60 and a 12 month high of $218.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $213.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $215.00 to $208.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRI

About Thomson Reuters

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.