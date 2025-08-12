Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $918,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,067,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,029,000 after acquiring an additional 169,640 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,002,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $150,964,000 after acquiring an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $172,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 663,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,482,000 after buying an additional 135,986 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $188.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.69.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $60,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,396.64. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.84, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $230.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

