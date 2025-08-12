C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 72.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,986,261 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $118,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,364 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $746,115.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,081,413.24. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $116.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

