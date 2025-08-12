Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.17% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $1,023,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 89,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Melius Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

