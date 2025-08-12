Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $114,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after buying an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 571,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after buying an additional 124,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JKHY
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Jack Henry & Associates Profile
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jack Henry & Associates
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MNDY Stock Has a Case of the Mondays—Buy Before the Rebound
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- IPO Market Stays Hot With These 2 Debuting Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Own It, Don’t Trade It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.