Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $114,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 19,937.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,240,000 after buying an additional 464,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 583,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,278,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 835,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,418,000 after buying an additional 155,831 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 363.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,526,000 after buying an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 571,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after buying an additional 124,927 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.04. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.73. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $196.00.

JKHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

In other news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total transaction of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

